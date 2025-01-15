Three Killed, 14 Injured As Truck Collides Head-On With Bus, Two Other Vehicles Near Maharashtra's Thane
Thane: At least three persons were killed and 14 injured after a speeding container collided head-on with a bus and three other vehicles near Gotheghar in Shahpur Taluka on Thane-Mumbai-Nashik highway.
The mishap occurred at around 3.50 am on Wednesday. As per reports, the driver of the speeding container truck lost control of the vehicle and collided with the bus, a truck, and a tempo on the opposite lane.While three bus passengers were killed on the spot, 14 others were injured and are undergoing treatment at various hospitals. Of the deceased, two are women. Of the 14 injured, the condition of eight is stated to be critical and they have were admitted to Thane Government Hospital for treatment. The six others are undergoing treatment at Shahpur.
As soon as information on the mishap was received, Sub-Divisional Police Officer Milind Shinde, Highway Police Centre's Chhaya Kamble along with teams from Shahpur Highway Police and Disaster Management rushed to the spot along with ambulance and rushed the injured to Shahpur Sub-Divisional Hospital. While the deceased and the injured are yet to be identified, traffic on the affected portion of the highway has already been restored. A case has been registered at Shahapur police station and investigation initiated into the incident.
On December 6 last year, at least seven people were killed after a private sleeper bus collided with a water tanker, which was coming from the wrong side on the Lucknow-Agra in the Kannauj district of Uttar Pradesh on Friday, police said. At least 30 others have been injured and were admitted to nearby hospitals. According to police, the mishap occurred when the bus was going to Agra from Lucknow. "The bus collided with a water tanker, which was coming from the wrong side. Upon receiving information, police personnel reached the spot and along with the locals started a rescue operation. There were around 40 people travelling on the bus. Seven people were killed on the spot," a senior police official said. Police said that the seriously injured have been referred to the Saifai Medical College. The convoy of Uttar Pradesh Minister Swatantra Dev Singh was going from the same place when the mishap occurred.
