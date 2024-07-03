Three Killed, 13 Injured In Rajasthan Road Accident

Dausa: In a tragic road accident, three persons including a girl died while 13 others were injured after the tempo they were traveling in was hit by two unknown vehicles along the National Highway 21 in Dausa district of Rajasthan late night on Tuesday, an official said.

According to the police, the accident took place near the Girraj Dharan temple located on National Highway 21 around midnight while the devotees from Hapur and Moradabad districts of Uttar Pradesh were returning home after visiting Khatushyam religious place in Rajasthan.

Himanshu, one of the devotees said that as soon as they left Dausa, the canter going ahead suddenly applied brakes near the Girraj Dharan temple located on National Highway 21 which prompted the tempo driver to slow down. But an unknown vehicle hit the magic tempo from behind due to which the tempo collided with the other vehicle going ahead. At least three persons were killed and 13 others injured in the accident. The deceased have been identified as Chhotu, son of Jaipal, Samantra wife of Omprakash and Vidya. Injured including Titu son of Omprakash Jatav, Himanshu son of Monu Jatav, Machla wife of Titu Jatav, Divya daughter of Titu Jatav, Sonali daughter of Titu Jatav, Sonia wife of Rajkumar Jatav, Atar Singh, Omprakash, Lavish, Rajkumar and Radha have been shifted to the hospital for treatment.

After receiving a distress call, a team of police from the Sadar police station reached the spot to start a rescue operation. Head Constable Omprakash said that all the victims of the accident are residents of Hapur and Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh. Police station in-charge Sohanlal said that the bodies have been sent for post-mortem while a manhunt is going on for the absconding drivers.