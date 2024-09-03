ETV Bharat / state

Three Jewellery Shop Robbers Arrested After Police Encounter In Uttar Pradesh

The miscreants had looted ornaments from a jewellery shop in Sultanpur district on Wednesday. Acting on a tip off, a blockade was set up last night and three persons were arrested after a brief exchange of fire between the accused and police.

Sultanpur (Uttar Pradesh): Three persons accused of committing a robbery in a jewellery shop in Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur district a week ago, have been arrested following an encounter here. The miscreants and a constable were injured in the exchange of fire that broke out between the accused and police.

Armed miscreants broke into Bharat Ji Soni's jewellery shop in Chowk Thatheri Bazar under Kotwali Nagar police station area on Wednesday and stole ornaments worth Rs one and a half crore. The daylight robbery had triggered a political row as many leaders, including state Congress president and BSP state president went to the spot and raised concerns over the incident.

According to Superintendent of Police Somen Verma, acting on a tip-off, a blockade was put up in Imilia area of ​​Kotwali Nagar on Monday night to nab the miscreants. When the miscreants reached the spot, they were asked to surrender but they opened fire. In a retaliatory firing, three miscreants were shot in the leg and a constable was also injured. After which, the accused were arrested and all the injured were taken to the hospital for treatment.

The accused have been identified as Sachin Singh, Pushpendra and Tribhuvan alias Lala Harijan. All three are said to be residents of Amethi district. Vikas, an accomplice of the criminals, had surrendered three days ago. The criminal history of the miscreants is being investigated, police added.

SOG constable, Shailesh Rajbhar, sustained a bullet injury and is presently undergoing treatment, officials said.

