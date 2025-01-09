Three Inmates' Death At Mysuru Central Jail Caused By Cake Essence, Says Jail Superintendent

Mysuru: The death of three inmates at the Mysuru Central Jail in Karnataka last month might have been caused due to the consumption of essence used for baking cakes, the Jail Superintendent has said.

Mysuru Central Jail Chief Superintendent PN Ramesh told ETV Bharat that the three deceased prisoners had consumed essence used for making cakes during the Christmas festival.

“They had kept this matter secret. The matter came to light when they developed health problems. By then, their health had deteriorated. Had the information been given to the jail medical officers earlier, their lives could have been saved," Ramesh added.

The three inmates identified as Madesh, Nagaraj, and Ramesh complained of stomach pain on December 24 at the jail and were admitted to the jail ward of the government KR Hospital, Mysuru. All three died without responding to the treatment after multi-organ failure as per officials. While Madesh died on Tuesday, the other two succumbed on Wednesday. The trio was working in the bakery section of Mysuru Central jail.

After the incident, the Central Jail officials filed a complaint with the Mandi Police Station under the jurisdiction of KR Hospital in this regard. The Mysuru City Law and Order DCP has said that an investigation is underway into the incident.

On Wednesday evening, DIG of the Prisons Department, KC Divyashri, visited the Mysuru Central Jail as part of the investigation.