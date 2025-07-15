ETV Bharat / state

Three, Including Two Lecturers Arrested, For Raping College Student In Karnataka

Bengaluru: Three persons, including two college lecturers, have been arrested on charges of raping a student studying in a private college in Moodbidri, Karnataka. The Marathi Halli police arrested the three accused on charges of luring and raping the student.

Based on a complaint lodged by the parents of the victim, physics lecturer Narendra, biology lecturer Sandeep and his accomplice Anoop have been arrested and remanded in judicial custody, the police said.

The physics lecturer had developed a close relationship with a student studying at a private college on the pretext of giving notes. Later, he got her mobile number and started chatting with the girl. Gradually, they developed a friendship, and later, he took her to a friend's room in Maratha Halli of Bengaluru and raped her. He had then threatened her not to tell anyone about the crime, the police said.

A few days later, the physics lecturer told the biology lecturer about the incident. After that, the biology lecturer also contacted the girl and threatened her that he had her photos and video. He then took the student to a room owned by an employee of a private company and raped her, the police added.