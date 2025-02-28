ETV Bharat / state

Three Including Baby Killed After Fire Breaks Out In Hyderabad Building

A blaze erupted at a building in Hyderabad, killing three people,e including a child.

People being rescued after a fire broke out at a building in Hyderabad on Friday (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Feb 28, 2025, 8:47 PM IST

Hyderabad: Three people, including two women and a child, were killed when a fire broke out on the ground floor of a two-story building at Puppalaguda in Narsingi Mandal of the Rangareddy, a senior police official said.

Knowing that the fire broke out in the building, the Langer House firefighters reached the spot and took action. Two women and a girl trapped in a room on the first floor were brought out on a stretcher. Those who were unconscious were rushed to the hospital, said Srinivas, Rajendra Nagar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP).

The health condition of the trio deteriorated and they died in the hospital. The deceased were identified as Sigira (7), Sahana (40) and Jamila (70). Five others were rescued from the accident. The fire spread with the explosion of three gas cylinders in the building. Before the arrival of the fire crews, the neighbours were rescued with the help of a rope, the DCP added.

He said that the Telangana Police received a call at around 5.30 pm this evening. "We immediately reached the scene. We broke the door and rescued the people. A child and two women were unconscious and they were brought on a stretcher. But they died at the hospital," added Srinivas.

