Three Held With Organs Of Endangered Animals In Assam's Tinsukia

Tinsukia (Assam): Three persons were arrested in connection with smuggling of organs of endangered animals in Assam's Tinsukia district on Thursday.

A search operation was conducted by forest department in Lal Bungla area of Dangori in Saikhowa forest division under Talap police station area. During the searches, the forest team rescued organs of some animals, including pangolin and otter, which are listed as critically endangered species. Three people were also nabbed by the forest team on charges of possessing these wildlife organs.

Acting on a tip off about poaching activities in the area, the Saikhowa forest division team set up a check point at Lal Bungla area in collaboration with Doom Dooma forest division. While undertaking the vehicle checking drive, the forest team stopped two vehicles travelling from Arunachal Pradesh to Assam's Tinsukia district.

On searching the vehicles, the team recovered wildlife organs and detained three individuals. The trio, identified as Nihar Bindu Chakma, Alor Dagam Anggo and Parashmani Changmai, hail from Changlang, West Siang and Kakopathar respectively.