Three Held Over Gangrape Of Odisha Woman In Delhi, Victim Undergoing Treatment At AIIMS

New Delhi: Three men were arrested in connection with the gangrape of a woman from Odisha in Delhi on the intervening night of October 10 and 11.

The incident took place a few metres away from the old headquarters of Delhi Police. The victim, a social worker and researcher at ITO, was dumped at Sarai Kalekhan area after being sexually assaulted. The accused were nabbed after examining the CCTV cameras, police said.

The police believe that an auto driver took the victim to the Gandhi Smriti service road near Rajghat and raped her along with two others.

A Navy officer saw the victim at Sarai Kalekhan and informed police. Delhi Police officials said that if the Navy officer had not informed them on time then it would have become difficult to save her. The incident had left the victim severely injured and traumatised.