Three Held For Poisoning School Water Tank In Karnataka To 'Target' Headmaster

Belagavi (Karnataka): Three persons, who allegedly poisoned the water tank of a government school to defame the headmaster of the school in Karnataka's Belagavi district, were arrested, exposing an alleged plot to endanger the lives of students.

The incident occurred at a government school in Hoolikatti village, of Savadatti taluk, on July 14. As many as 12 students fell ill after consuming contaminated water. Due to quick action by the authorities, a potential disaster was averted.

Earlier, students of the school complained of feeling unwell, prompting the immediate hospitalisation of the affected children. During the inspection of the school, police were alarmed to find a bottle near the water tank.

District Superintendent of Police Bhimashankar Guleda said, "There are 41 children studying in this school from class 1 to 5, and the preliminary investigation revealed that no outsider had come and poisoned the school's water tank. Later, the police had instructed the teachers to interrogate the children. When the teachers interrogated the children, a boy told them that he had put juice in the tank that day."

He continued, "When asked who gave him the juice bottle, the boy said that it was given to him by Krishna Madara from the same village. When the police took Krishna, who is a driver by profession, into custody and questioned him, it was revealed that he had plotted to kill the children. During interrogation, the accused Krishna confessed that he had mixed three types of pesticides in the juice bottle and given it to the boy and told him to put it in the water tank."

Krishna confessed that Naganagouda Patil and Sagar Patil from the same village had asked him to put poison in the water tank. "They had blackmailed me with some secret. He had given the boy chocolates and five hundred rupees to lure him and poison him," he explained.

"Later, when the police took the two men Krishna mentioned into custody and interrogated them, the accused first claimed that they had nothing to do with it. However, when the police questioned them, the accused revealed the truth. The investigation revealed that Sagar Patil had brought three types of poison, put it in a juice bottle and handed it to Krishna," he said.

According to the official, Suleiman Gorinayak, who had been working as a teacher in the same school for the past 13 years, became the target of Sagar. Sagar had hatched a conspiracy thinking that the children would fall ill after drinking poisoned water. As a result, Gorinayak would be held responsible for the incident and he would be dismissed from his job, Guleda added.

"When the boy was putting poison in the water tank that day, half of the poison spilled out. Also, the children became suspicious when they put the water in their mouths without drinking it and spat it out. Therefore, a major tragedy was averted without any loss of life," he explained. The accused Krishna Madar, Sagar Patil, and Naganagowda Patil have been arrested and sent to Hindalaga jail.