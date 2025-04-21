Three Held For Fake Overseas Job Scam In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate Police arrested three persons for duping several youngsters on the pretext of providing them jobs abroad on Monday.

The accused, Babulahari Gouda of Khandara village in Ganjam district who is at present living in Mumbai, Mahesh Ramchandra Lokhande at Kegaon Taluka Uran in Mumbai and Kiran Shashikant Ghumre of Raigad district, were nabbed from a recruitment fair they had conducted at Master Canteen here. Several fake appointment letters were seized from them.

The accused had demanded Rs 75,000 from youth for sending them abroad to work as welders, gatekeepers, supervisors, cooks, store keeper and carpenters. The youth were promised jobs offering salaries ranging from Rs 1.5 lakh to Rs 2 lakh per month. The accused posted advertisements on social media. The job fair from where they were nabbed was conducted at a star hotel where banners and posters were put up for information of aspirants.

Acting on a complaint filed by the Protector of Emigrants, Bhubaneswar a raid was conducted on the hotel and the three nabbed. "Since the police intervened on time, a large-scale fraud was prevented," said Bhubaneswar DCP Jagmohan Meena. He said the aspirants were asked to pay Rs 5,000 per head initially and the rest Rs 70,000 was supposed to be paid later. Investigation revealed the accused were neither authorized by the Ministry of External Affairs nor by any registered recruitment agency.

The police also seized resumes of several candidates, forged documents and four mobile phones from the accused.