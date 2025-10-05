ETV Bharat / state

Three Held After Ex-Sarpanch's Son Shot Dead In Punjab's Barnala

Patiala Range DIG Kuldeep Singh Chahal said, "Police took immediate action and registered an FIR. Three accused have been arrested and identified as Harjinder Singh alias Jinder, Gurdeep Das alias Deepi Baba and Jagwinder Singh. All are residents of Sehna. The pistol and vehicle used during the crime have also been recovered."

Sukhwinder Singh Calcutta was gunned down in the main market of Sehna village in Barnala on Saturday.

Barnala: A day after a former sarpanch's son was shot dead in Punjab's Barnala district, police arrested three persons.

Investigations revealed that the main accused, Harjinder, lived in the same village as Sukhwinder and the duo had a monetary dispute. The murder may also be linked to some personal enmity but preliminary probe has revealed dispute only over financial transactions, police said.

Harjinder had brought an unlicensed pistol from Ludhiana a few days ago. He along with another accused Jagwinder came to Sukhwinder and demanded money from him, leading to an argument. As arguments escalated, the accused allegedly shot Sukhwinder dead, police said.

Weapon used in crime has been recovered by police (ETV Bharat)

"The accused have criminal history. A case has been registered against Harjinder under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) and attempt to murder. Another case under Arms Act has been registered against Gurdeep," Chahal said.

The DIG further said that no political angle has come to light till now. "The three accused have been arrested from different places in Barnala and will be produced in court. Further investigation is underway," he added.

Sukhwinder was politically active and opposed the AAP on issues pertaining to the area.