Three Naxalites Arrested By DRG In Chhattisgarh's Chintagufa

Sukma: In yet another achievement for security forces, a team of District Reserve Guard (DRG) on Saturday arrested three Naxalites from Chintagufa in Sukma.

The three Naxalites including two who were carrying rewards on their heads, were arrested during patrolling by DRG personnel near Duled village. Several cases are registered against the Maoists arrested on the day at Chintagufa police station. They have been sent to judicial custody. Police said the Naxalites were involved in an incident of arson and looting of a pickup truck near Duled last year.

On Friday, at least 12 Naxals were killed in an encounter with security forces in Bijapur district. The bodies of the Naxals were brought to Nambi camp near Usoor for identificatio. On information about presence of a large number of Naxals in the forests of south Bastar region, forces belonging to District Reserve Guard (DRG) from Bijapur, Sukma and Dantewade, five battalions of Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) and CRPF's 229th battalion had launched a search operation in the forests of Pujari Kanker and Marudbaka in Bijapur. On seeing the security forces, Naxals started firing. The security personnel retaliated and a gunfight broke out, officials said.

Earlier on Friday, two jawans of the Border Security Force (BSF) were injured after Naxalites detonated an improvised explosive device (IED) in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district. Narayanpur SP Prabhat Kumar said the incident took place in the morning when a BSF road-opening party had left its camp near Garpa village for a search operation. The jawans were patrolling in the area and were somewhere between their camp and the village, when Naxalites set off the IED, leaving two of the jawans injured, the SP added. The injured jawans were taken to the camp by others, from where they were shifted to the hospital.