Three Greyhounds Commandos Killed In IED Blast At Vajedu Forest In Mulugu

Mulugu: Three Greyhounds commandos were killed in an IED explosion in Vajedu forest at Venkatapuram in Mulugu district.

The incident occurred when the commandos were in the forest to defuse mines planted by Maoists. While defusing the IEDs, the Maoists detonated the explosives due to which RSI Randhir, constables Sandeep and Pawan Kalyan were killed. Their bodies were taken to Warangal MGM mortuary for postmortem.



DGP Jitender Reddy paid tributes to the martyrs before their bodies were handed over to their family members. Three other personnel injured in the incident are being treated at Warangal hospital. The top brass of the Telangana police are expected to visit the MGM hospital soon.

Anti-Naxal operations are being conducted in the forest on the border of Chhattisgarh and Telangana for the last 17 days. Recently, 22 Maoists were killed in exchange of fire with security forces in the area. Security forces are also conducting extensive search operations in the forests.

In December last year, the killing of seven Maoists in an encounter with Telangana Police in the Chelpaka forest of Eturunagaram came as a major blow to the extremist movement in the state, as Kursam Mangu alias Bhadru, a top Maoist leader, was among the deceased.

Bhadru, according to officials, evaded arrest and escaped several anti-Maoist operations, including encounters, for over two decades. This made him one of the "most wanted ultras" in the Chhattisgarh-Telangana belt, with a bounty of Rs. 20 lakh on his head, while his death is seen as a major setback for the Maoist activities in Telangana.

According to officials, Bhadru had taken refuge in the Eturunagaram forests after the police intensified anti-Maoist operations and surveillance in neighbouring areas. The combing operation by the Greyhounds, an elite anti-naxal force of the Telangana Police, was also launched in the same area.