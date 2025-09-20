ETV Bharat / state

Three Gogi Gang Members Arrested After Brief Encounter In Delhi's Rohini

The trio was arrested after a brief encounter in Delhi's Rohini Sector 24 following intelligence inputs about the presence of the crminals in the area.

Police on standby after encounter in Rohini Sector 24, Delhi
Police on standby after encounter in Rohini Sector 24, Delhi (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : September 20, 2025 at 1:16 PM IST

New Delhi: Three armed criminals associated with the notorious Gogi Gang were arrested while two others fled after an encounter between police officers from the Budh Vihar police station and criminals in Delhi's Rohini Sector 24 on Saturday morning.

According to sources, the trio was arrested by a special team of police led by Budh Vihar SHO Karuna Sagar after an encounter following specific intelligence inputs about the presence of the gangsters in the area. Based on information received, the police team laid a trap and, upon spotting the criminals, signaled them to stop. Instead of stopping, the criminals opened fire on the police, prompting the police to return fire.

Sources said that the five criminals, who had arrived in a vehicle, opened fire at the police team which was retaliated by the cops resulting in injuries to two criminals. Both the criminals injured in the encounter were hospitalized while a third one was taken into custody. The arrested criminals are said to be associated with the Gogi gang.

Following the incident, the police and forensic team arrived at the scene and began an investigation into the case. Police also recovered weapons from the arrested criminals.

Police are also investigating the motive behind the criminals, associated with the Gogi gang, passing through the area.

