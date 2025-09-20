ETV Bharat / state

Three Gogi Gang Members Arrested After Brief Encounter In Delhi's Rohini

Police on standby after encounter in Rohini Sector 24, Delhi ( ETV Bharat )

By ETV Bharat English Team Published : September 20, 2025 at 1:16 PM IST 1 Min Read

New Delhi: Three armed criminals associated with the notorious Gogi Gang were arrested while two others fled after an encounter between police officers from the Budh Vihar police station and criminals in Delhi's Rohini Sector 24 on Saturday morning. According to sources, the trio was arrested by a special team of police led by Budh Vihar SHO Karuna Sagar after an encounter following specific intelligence inputs about the presence of the gangsters in the area. Based on information received, the police team laid a trap and, upon spotting the criminals, signaled them to stop. Instead of stopping, the criminals opened fire on the police, prompting the police to return fire. Three Gogi Gang members arrested after encounter in Rohini Sector 24, Delhi (ETV Bharat)