Three Generations, One Resolution: 12 Members Of Rajasthan Family Pledge Body Donation

Barmer: The eldest being 72 years old and the youngest at 28, at least 12 members of a family in Rajasthan, spanning three generations, have pledged to donate their bodies for medical research and education. This is perhaps the first such instance in Rajasthan as well as in the country that 12 members of the same family pledged together to donate bodies for medical science.

On Friday, the Seju family of Ami Mohammad Shah colony under Dhanau Panchayat Samiti of Barmer district submitted body donation declaration letters to Dr BL Mansuria, Superintendent of the the district hospital affiliated with Barmer Medial College. Those who pledged their bodies include Kamala Devi, Guddi Devi, Veero Devi, Shanti Devi, Rupo Devi, Veero Devi, Ratnaram Seju, lecturer Trilokaram Seju, teacher Daluram Seju, Shankarlal Seju, Manmohan Seju and Raimal Ram Seju, comprising grandparents, parents, grandson and daughter-in-law.

The oldest amongst them are Ratnaram Seju and Veero Devi, who are 72 years old; while the youngest is 28-year-old Guddi Devi.

Family's elder Ratnaram Seju said that his family has always been willing to work for social causes. He informed how his family had taken the initiative to discourage the evil practice of mrityu bhoj (feast after death). Now they have come forward to donate their bodies. "What can be bigger and more valuable than this body being used for human service even after my death?" he stated.

Sharing similar thoughts, lecturer Trilokaram Seju said, “We wanted to do something meaningful for the society. After discussing about it together, we decided to donate our bodies."

District Hospital Superintendent Dr BL Mansuria hailed the family's commitment as a rare and commendable gesture. "In my medical career, I have never seen 12 members of a family simultaneously announcing to donate their bodies. This is a commendable initiative in itself. This will be of help great help for medical students and researchers. This is for the first time not only in Rajasthan but in the entire country that so many people from a single family have pledged to donate their bodies," he said.

Since the establishment of Barmer Medical College, around 100 body donation declarations have been made. However, the Seju family's collective decision stands out as a pioneering example that is expected to inspire others in the region.

According to Dr Mansuria, awareness about organ and body donation in Barmer district is underway for long. Since the establishment of Barmer Medical College, about 100 body donation declarations have been made so far. "I express my gratitude to the Seju family. Their resolution will inspire others as well," the doctor said.

