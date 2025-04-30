Three from Odisha’s Jagatsinghpur killed in Kolkata hotel fire

Bhubaneswar: At least three persons from Jagatsinghpur district were among the 15 killed in the devastating fire at a hotel in central Kolkata.



The deceased were identified as Manoj Kumar Patra (45), Dushmanta Kumar Nayak (46) and Dushmanta Kumar Swain (46). All of them were working with a Bhubaneswar-based private finance company and had gone to Kolkata on official work.

BJD president and former chief minister Naveen Patnaik in a post on X said: “It is heartbreaking to learn of the untimely death of 14 people, including three youths, from Odisha’s Jagatsinghpur district in a hotel fire in Kolkata. I pray for the eternal peace of their souls and express my deepest condolences to the bereaved families”.

Fifteen people, including a woman and two children, were killed in a devastating fire at a hotel in the Mechuapatti area of central Kolkata on Tuesday. Thirteen others sustained injuries. The reason for the fire is not known as police are trying to ascertain the cause.

"This incident took place at around 8:15 p.m. at the premises of Rituraj Hotel. Fourteen bodies have been recovered, and several people have been rescued by the teams," Manoj Kumar Verma, Kolkata Police Commissioner, told reporters. "The cause of the fire could not be ascertained. Our forensic team will investigate the building. It has been cordoned off," the officer said.

One among the dead, identified as Sanjay Paswan, tried to escape from the top floor to escape the fire. As many as 10 fire engines were pressed into action, and eight hours of firefighting effort also couldn't bring the fire completely under control. Till Wednesday morning, the fire could not be controlled. The rescue operation is still going on.

