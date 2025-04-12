Fraudsters Dupe Bengaluru Bank Of Rs 1.32 Crore, Spend Rs 38 Lakh In Casinos And Pubs

Bengaluru: Three persons — two from Delhi and one from Rajasthan — were recently arrested in Bengaluru for defrauding a major private bank of Rs 1.32 crore by creating 18 fake court orders while impersonating government officials.

The Cyber Crime Police of Bengaluru arrested the three for orchestrating a sophisticated fraud targeting the bank's branch in the Halasuru area of the city. The case was registered following a complaint by the bank manager.

The modus operandi

The accused — Abhimanyu Kumar Pandey and Neeraj Singh from Delhi, and Sagar Lakhur from Rajasthan — allegedly forged court orders and sent them to the bank via a fake government email ID.

To create the illusion of legitimacy, the trio applied for a government email through the Karnataka State Wide Area Network (K-SWAN), posing as public servants. One of the three opened the bank account, another arranged forged signatures and seals, while the third handled documentation.

Key Conspirator Had Banking Experience

The prime accused, Sagar Lakhur, had previously worked as a sales executive at a private bank in Rajasthan. His banking experience helped him understand the internal process of unfreezing frozen accounts. Earlier, he was arrested by the Allahabad Police for involvement in online cricket betting.

After securing bail, Sagar became aware of Rs 1.32 crore frozen in a bank account in Bengaluru. He then roped in his associates to execute the fraud.

18 Fake Court Orders Sent Over Email

The gang meticulously created and sent 18 fake court orders to the bank between February and now. Each order requested the release of frozen funds and was followed up with calls pretending to be from government officials. Since the contact numbers matched those mentioned in the fake documents, bank officials were misled into believing the orders were legitimate, eventually transferring Rs 1.32 crore to the accused’s accounts.

Investigation and Arrest

Suspicion later arose, prompting the bank to file a complaint. A special team headed by Inspector Hajresh launched an investigation and tracked the accused. The police seized Rs 63 lakh from their accounts.

Rs 38 Lakh Spent on Luxury and Entertainment

During interrogation, it was revealed that Abhimanyu had received the funds, which were then partly transferred to Neeraj and Sagar. Sagar admitted to spending Rs 38 lakh on lavish entertainment in casinos and pubs. The Cyber Crime Police have confirmed that further investigation is underway to uncover the full extent of the fraud and trace additional accomplices, if any.