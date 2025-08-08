Essay Contest 2025

Three Foreign Nationals Arrested In Delhi Over 'Foreign Gift' Cyber Fraud Targeting Women

Three foreign nationals were arrested from Delhi after a woman from Rajnandgaon lodged a complaint alleging that she lost Rs 1.23L to a gift scam.

Mobile phones, SIM cards, ATM cards and other items seized from the accused
Mobile phones, SIM cards, ATM cards and other items seized from the accused (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 8, 2025 at 8:04 AM IST

Rajnandgaon: Police here have arrested three foreign nationals, two Nigerians and one South African, for allegedly duping several people, including a woman from Rajnandgaon in Chhattisgarh, by luring them with promise of foreign gifts.

As per police sources, the matter came to the fore after the victim woman, on May 5, lodged a complaint at Chichola police station. She alleged that some people had befriended her on social media and claimed to be financially rich foreign citizens. They then told her a gift had arrived for her from abroad but was held by customs at the airport and that money was needed to release it, she mentioned in the complaint.

The victim said the accused collected Rs 1.23 lakh from her in the name of releasing the gift.

On the basis of the complaint, Police launched an investigation and searched the IP address and other location data and traced the accused to Delhi. Based on the mobile number locations, a joint team of the Cyber Cell and Chichola Police arrested three suspects from Delhi.

Two of the accused are from Nigeria, while one is of South African origin. Two laptops, 14 mobile phones, six pen drives, five switched-off mobiles, five ATM cards and 32 SIMs were also seized from their possession, police said.

During interrogation, it was revealed that the accused were targeting women by promising them gifts, added police.

"Action has been taken against the accused under various sections of cyber crime," said Mohit Garg, Rajnandgaon SP, adding that the trio used to lure people by promising expensive gifts and foreign currency from abroad and then commit fraud.

Police have appealed to people to remain alert and cautious of such fraudsters on social media, and report the matter as soon as they sense any trouble.

