ETV Bharat / state

Three Female Workers Killed In Firecraker Unit Explosion Near Sivakasi In Tamil Nadu

The explosion occurred at the factory due to friction caused by chemical mixture being applied to firecrackers in room number 14.

Three women were killed in an explosion at a firecracker factory near Sivakasi.
Fire services personnel dousing the flame at the firecracker factory (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 26, 2025 at 5:05 PM IST

1 Min Read

Virudhunagar: Three women were killed in an explosion at a firecracker factory near Sivakasi.

The deceased, identified as Kalaichelvi (33) from M. Sokkalingapuram, Mariammal (51) from Sokkampatti, and Thiruvaimozhi (45) from Coomapatti were burnt to death on the spot while seven others including Gomathi (55) from Coomapatti, Rabiya Beevi (50), Fatima Muthu (65), Gopalanpatti Muniyammal (50) and Pakiyalakshmi (55) from M Pudupatti sustained critical burn injuries and were admitted to the Sivakasi Government Hospital.

As per reports, the factory was run by Jaishankar from Sirukulam Colony in Sivakasi. It is alleged that the factory located at Nedungulam, next to M Pudupatti near Sivakasi was being operated with a license from the Central Petroleum and Explosives Control Department (PESO). The factory had 80 rooms and 100 workers were engaged in it to manufacture firecrackers.

An explosion occurred at the factory due to friction caused by the chemical mixture being applied to firecrackers in room number 14. On being informed, fire tenders from Sivakasi and Srivilliputhur rushed to the spot and extinguished the fire. The firemen along with police personnel also rescued workers from the factory.

M Pudupatti police have registered a case and are investigating the incident. As per initial investigation, the explosion occurred due to friction caused by the chemical mixture being applied to the firecracker.

Virudhunagar: Three women were killed in an explosion at a firecracker factory near Sivakasi.

The deceased, identified as Kalaichelvi (33) from M. Sokkalingapuram, Mariammal (51) from Sokkampatti, and Thiruvaimozhi (45) from Coomapatti were burnt to death on the spot while seven others including Gomathi (55) from Coomapatti, Rabiya Beevi (50), Fatima Muthu (65), Gopalanpatti Muniyammal (50) and Pakiyalakshmi (55) from M Pudupatti sustained critical burn injuries and were admitted to the Sivakasi Government Hospital.

As per reports, the factory was run by Jaishankar from Sirukulam Colony in Sivakasi. It is alleged that the factory located at Nedungulam, next to M Pudupatti near Sivakasi was being operated with a license from the Central Petroleum and Explosives Control Department (PESO). The factory had 80 rooms and 100 workers were engaged in it to manufacture firecrackers.

An explosion occurred at the factory due to friction caused by the chemical mixture being applied to firecrackers in room number 14. On being informed, fire tenders from Sivakasi and Srivilliputhur rushed to the spot and extinguished the fire. The firemen along with police personnel also rescued workers from the factory.

M Pudupatti police have registered a case and are investigating the incident. As per initial investigation, the explosion occurred due to friction caused by the chemical mixture being applied to the firecracker.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

FIRECRACKER UNITTAMIL NADUEXPLOSIONSIVAKASI

Quick Links / Policies

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

When 204 Peacocks Rush To One Call: A Youngster Keeps Promise He Made To His Grandfather On Deathbed Years Ago

Why CoBRA Commandos Are Heading to Kashmir for the First Time: 10 Points

Pearls Not From Oysters, But Plants: A Karnal Farmer's Love's Labour Yields Prized Gems

Book Review | 'The Kashmir Shawl' By Rosie Thomas Is An Epic Tale Of Romance, Secrets And War Spanning Decades

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.