ETV Bharat / state

Three Female Workers Killed In Firecraker Unit Explosion Near Sivakasi In Tamil Nadu

Virudhunagar: Three women were killed in an explosion at a firecracker factory near Sivakasi.

The deceased, identified as Kalaichelvi (33) from M. Sokkalingapuram, Mariammal (51) from Sokkampatti, and Thiruvaimozhi (45) from Coomapatti were burnt to death on the spot while seven others including Gomathi (55) from Coomapatti, Rabiya Beevi (50), Fatima Muthu (65), Gopalanpatti Muniyammal (50) and Pakiyalakshmi (55) from M Pudupatti sustained critical burn injuries and were admitted to the Sivakasi Government Hospital.

As per reports, the factory was run by Jaishankar from Sirukulam Colony in Sivakasi. It is alleged that the factory located at Nedungulam, next to M Pudupatti near Sivakasi was being operated with a license from the Central Petroleum and Explosives Control Department (PESO). The factory had 80 rooms and 100 workers were engaged in it to manufacture firecrackers.