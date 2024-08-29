ETV Bharat / state

Three Female Naxalites Killed In Encounter With Security Forces In Chhattisgarh

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 20 hours ago

A police official said that the encounter broke out early Thursday morning during a search operation by a joint police party of security forces including DRG, STF and BSF in Maad area on the border of Narayanpur Kanker district. A search operation is going on in the area.

Representational picture
Representational picture (ANI)

Kanker (Chhattisgarh): In the ongoing onslaught by the security forces against Naxalites in Chhattisgarh, three female Naxalites have been killed in an ongoing encounter with security forces in Kanker district of the state, officials said on Thursday.

According to police officials, the encounter broke out during a search operation by a joint police party of security forces including DRG, STF and BSF in Maad area on the border of Narayanpur Kanker district follwing intelligence inputs about the presence of Naxalites in the area. During the search operation, an encounter broke out between the police party and the Maoists at 8 am.

Police officials said that intermittent firing is going on between security forces and Naxalites. So far, the bodies of three uniformed female Naxalites have been found, an official said adding a large amount of weapons and Naxalite material has also been recovered from the spot.

“All the soldiers are safe. The search operation is going on, " the police official said.

Meanwhile, a DRG soldier died in a road accident in Bijapur district on Wednesday. According to the police, ASI Telam Chamru died while another soldier was injured after the motorcycle they were riding fell into a ditch while they were on way to a search operation site. Both were immediately taken to Dantewada hospital where Telam Chamru died. The soldier of Bastar Fighters has been admitted to the hospital in Jagdalpur after Dantewada.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who recently arrived on a three-day tour of Chhattisgarh, held a review meeting of 7 states regarding Naxalism in the capital Raipur.

Kanker (Chhattisgarh): In the ongoing onslaught by the security forces against Naxalites in Chhattisgarh, three female Naxalites have been killed in an ongoing encounter with security forces in Kanker district of the state, officials said on Thursday.

According to police officials, the encounter broke out during a search operation by a joint police party of security forces including DRG, STF and BSF in Maad area on the border of Narayanpur Kanker district follwing intelligence inputs about the presence of Naxalites in the area. During the search operation, an encounter broke out between the police party and the Maoists at 8 am.

Police officials said that intermittent firing is going on between security forces and Naxalites. So far, the bodies of three uniformed female Naxalites have been found, an official said adding a large amount of weapons and Naxalite material has also been recovered from the spot.

“All the soldiers are safe. The search operation is going on, " the police official said.

Meanwhile, a DRG soldier died in a road accident in Bijapur district on Wednesday. According to the police, ASI Telam Chamru died while another soldier was injured after the motorcycle they were riding fell into a ditch while they were on way to a search operation site. Both were immediately taken to Dantewada hospital where Telam Chamru died. The soldier of Bastar Fighters has been admitted to the hospital in Jagdalpur after Dantewada.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who recently arrived on a three-day tour of Chhattisgarh, held a review meeting of 7 states regarding Naxalism in the capital Raipur.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

KANKER NARAYANPUR BORDERCHHATTISGARH ENCOUNTERFEMALE NAXALITES CHHATTISGARHKANKER ENCOUNTER

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained |The Balochistan Conundrum

AI Keeps Wild Elephants Away From Human Settlements In Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore

Unbelievable But True: Fruit Flies To Fly To Space During ISRO's Gaganyaan Mission In 2025

St. Martin’s Island: Downsides Of Another Military Base In The Indian Ocean

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.