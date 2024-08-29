Three Female Naxalites Killed In Encounter With Security Forces In Chhattisgarh

Kanker (Chhattisgarh): In the ongoing onslaught by the security forces against Naxalites in Chhattisgarh, three female Naxalites have been killed in an ongoing encounter with security forces in Kanker district of the state, officials said on Thursday.

According to police officials, the encounter broke out during a search operation by a joint police party of security forces including DRG, STF and BSF in Maad area on the border of Narayanpur Kanker district follwing intelligence inputs about the presence of Naxalites in the area. During the search operation, an encounter broke out between the police party and the Maoists at 8 am.

Police officials said that intermittent firing is going on between security forces and Naxalites. So far, the bodies of three uniformed female Naxalites have been found, an official said adding a large amount of weapons and Naxalite material has also been recovered from the spot.

“All the soldiers are safe. The search operation is going on, " the police official said.

Meanwhile, a DRG soldier died in a road accident in Bijapur district on Wednesday. According to the police, ASI Telam Chamru died while another soldier was injured after the motorcycle they were riding fell into a ditch while they were on way to a search operation site. Both were immediately taken to Dantewada hospital where Telam Chamru died. The soldier of Bastar Fighters has been admitted to the hospital in Jagdalpur after Dantewada.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who recently arrived on a three-day tour of Chhattisgarh, held a review meeting of 7 states regarding Naxalism in the capital Raipur.