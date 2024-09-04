ETV Bharat / state

Three Family Members Die Of Electrocution In Rajasthan

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Sep 4, 2024, 4:55 PM IST

Three members of the same family died due to electric shock in Rajasthan’s Nagaur. The bodies of the deceased were moved to the mortuary at Kuchera Community Health Center (CHC).

Three Family Members Die Of Electrocution In Rajasthan
Representational Image (Getty Images)

Nagaur (Rajasthan): In a tragic incident, three members of a family died due to electrocution while travelling on a bike in Rajasthan’s Nagaur on Wednesday. The incident took place in Igyar village in the Kuchera area.

On receiving the information about the incident, Station House Officer (SHO) Mukesh Chaudhary from the Kuchera police station, along with his team, promptly reached the scene.

The bodies of the deceased were moved to the mortuary at Kuchera Community Health Center (CHC). Meanwhile, villagers, angered by the incident, have gathered outside the mortuary in protest.

According to Kuchera SHO Mukesh Chaudhary, the victims were identified as Harendra (32), son of Hanuman Ram Meghwal, his wife Seema, and his mother Kanwarai (50), all residents of Igyar village.

The SHO said that the family was on their way to their field on a motorcycle when they came into contact with a live electric wire and died due to the electric shock.

The Kuchera police have started an investigation into the matter. Following the deaths of the three family members, villagers and relatives gathered outside the hospital mortuary, expressing their anger. The villagers have demanded answers from authorities for faulty power lines.

Kuchera police are attempting to convince the family members and villagers to proceed with the postmortem examinations. DISCOM (Distribution Company) officials will arrive at the scene to assess the situation.

Read More

  1. Gujarat: One Dead, Seven Injured Due to Electrocution While Erecting Ganesh Pandal
  2. 3 Die Of Drowning, Electrocution Due To Rain In Delhi
  3. 13-Year-Old Boy Dies of Electrocution in Delhi

Nagaur (Rajasthan): In a tragic incident, three members of a family died due to electrocution while travelling on a bike in Rajasthan’s Nagaur on Wednesday. The incident took place in Igyar village in the Kuchera area.

On receiving the information about the incident, Station House Officer (SHO) Mukesh Chaudhary from the Kuchera police station, along with his team, promptly reached the scene.

The bodies of the deceased were moved to the mortuary at Kuchera Community Health Center (CHC). Meanwhile, villagers, angered by the incident, have gathered outside the mortuary in protest.

According to Kuchera SHO Mukesh Chaudhary, the victims were identified as Harendra (32), son of Hanuman Ram Meghwal, his wife Seema, and his mother Kanwarai (50), all residents of Igyar village.

The SHO said that the family was on their way to their field on a motorcycle when they came into contact with a live electric wire and died due to the electric shock.

The Kuchera police have started an investigation into the matter. Following the deaths of the three family members, villagers and relatives gathered outside the hospital mortuary, expressing their anger. The villagers have demanded answers from authorities for faulty power lines.

Kuchera police are attempting to convince the family members and villagers to proceed with the postmortem examinations. DISCOM (Distribution Company) officials will arrive at the scene to assess the situation.

Read More

  1. Gujarat: One Dead, Seven Injured Due to Electrocution While Erecting Ganesh Pandal
  2. 3 Die Of Drowning, Electrocution Due To Rain In Delhi
  3. 13-Year-Old Boy Dies of Electrocution in Delhi

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

ELECTROCUTIONRAJASTHAN3 FAMILY MEMBERS DIEDNAGAURELECTROCUTION

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

The Glacial Lake Outbursts: An Emerging Risk In The Himalayas

Explained: What Is Project Strawberry And Why Is It Being Called The Most Powerful AI Model

Unbelievable But True: Fruit Flies To Fly To Space During ISRO's Gaganyaan Mission In 2025

St. Martin’s Island: Downsides Of Another Military Base In The Indian Ocean

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.