Three Family Members Die Of Electrocution In Rajasthan

Nagaur (Rajasthan): In a tragic incident, three members of a family died due to electrocution while travelling on a bike in Rajasthan’s Nagaur on Wednesday. The incident took place in Igyar village in the Kuchera area.

On receiving the information about the incident, Station House Officer (SHO) Mukesh Chaudhary from the Kuchera police station, along with his team, promptly reached the scene.

The bodies of the deceased were moved to the mortuary at Kuchera Community Health Center (CHC). Meanwhile, villagers, angered by the incident, have gathered outside the mortuary in protest.

According to Kuchera SHO Mukesh Chaudhary, the victims were identified as Harendra (32), son of Hanuman Ram Meghwal, his wife Seema, and his mother Kanwarai (50), all residents of Igyar village.