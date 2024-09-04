Three Family Members Die Of Electrocution In Rajasthan

Nagaur (Rajasthan): In a tragic incident, three members of a family died due to electrocution while travelling on a bike in Rajasthan’s Nagaur on Wednesday. The incident took place in Igyar village in the Kuchera area.
On receiving the information about the incident, Station House Officer (SHO) Mukesh Chaudhary from the Kuchera police station, along with his team, promptly reached the scene.
The bodies of the deceased were moved to the mortuary at Kuchera Community Health Center (CHC). Meanwhile, villagers, angered by the incident, have gathered outside the mortuary in protest.
According to Kuchera SHO Mukesh Chaudhary, the victims were identified as Harendra (32), son of Hanuman Ram Meghwal, his wife Seema, and his mother Kanwarai (50), all residents of Igyar village.
The SHO said that the family was on their way to their field on a motorcycle when they came into contact with a live electric wire and died due to the electric shock.
The Kuchera police have started an investigation into the matter. Following the deaths of the three family members, villagers and relatives gathered outside the hospital mortuary, expressing their anger. The villagers have demanded answers from authorities for faulty power lines.
Kuchera police are attempting to convince the family members and villagers to proceed with the postmortem examinations. DISCOM (Distribution Company) officials will arrive at the scene to assess the situation.
