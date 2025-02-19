3 Family Members Die By Suicide Over Online Betting Debts In Karnataka's Mysuru

Mysuru: In a tragic incident, three members of a family burdened by debt from online betting allegedly ended their lives near the Vijayanagar water tank, police said on Tuesday. The deceased have been identified as Joshi Antony, his twin brother Joby Antony, and Joby’s wife, Sharmila alias Swati.

Financial Burden Leads to a Family Tragedy

According to police sources, the family had taken out a loan on their house but lost the money in online betting. The crisis came to light when creditors visited their homes demanding repayment. Unable to bear the financial pressure, Joshi Antony took his own life on Monday (Feb. 17). A day later, his younger brother Joby Antony and his wife Swati also committed suicide.

A Video Message Before Death

Before taking the extreme step, Joshi Antony recorded a video in which he blamed his brother Joby and sister-in-law Swati for his situation. He sent this video to his sister, Mary Sherlin, who later filed a complaint against the couple at Mysuru South Police Station.

Sister’s Allegations Against the Deceased Couple

In her complaint, Mary Sherlin revealed that Swati had accumulated a debt of ₹20 lakh due to online betting and investment schemes. She stated, "Jobi and Swati had taken a loan while living in our house. When they moved out six months ago, creditors started coming to our home demanding repayment. Joshi was deeply disturbed by this and ultimately took his own life."

Mary also mentioned that Joby had borrowed approximately ₹80 lakh, which added to the financial crisis. She expressed her anguish over the situation and how it led to the loss of three lives in the family.

Fear of Arrest Pushes Couple to End Lives

Following Joshi’s suicide, the police registered a case based on Mary’s complaint. Fearing legal action and arrest, Joby and Swati allegedly decided to take their own lives. Their bodies were found near the Vijayanagar water tank. The Vijayanagar police have sent the bodies to K.R. Hospital morgue for post-mortem examination.

Friend Speaks Out on the Incident

Joshi’s friend, Shantakumar, recalled their childhood and expressed shock over the incident. He said, "We had no idea about the financial troubles they were facing. When creditors started demanding money, Joshi was deeply hurt. He mentioned in his video that he was humiliated by creditors, which led him to take this extreme step. His brother Joby didn’t even come to see his body. And today, he and his wife are gone too."

Investigation Underway

The police said they were investigating the circumstances surrounding the tragic incident, including the extent of financial liabilities and online betting involvement. They have urged the public to seek help when facing financial distress and not resort to extreme measures.

Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8am to 10pm.