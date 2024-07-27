ETV Bharat / state

Three Fall Unconscious After Inhaling Toxic Gas While Cleaning Well In Chhattisgarh's Bemetara

Bemetara (Chhattisgarh): A 55-year-old man and two others fell unconscious after reportedly inhaling toxic gas while cleaning a well in Chhattisgarh's Bemetara district on Saturday.

The deceased have been identified as Atmaram Sahu (55 years), Ramkumar Dhruv (45) and Rakesh Sahu (25). On information, additional SP Jyoti Singh, a team from Navagarh police station and Navagarh Tehsildar Vinod Banjare reached the spot.

This incident happened in Kuan village of Navagarh block of Bemetara district. Ramnarayan Koshle, Sarpanch representative of Kuan village said that Atmaram had gone down to clean the well but fell unconscious. Later, two villagers, Ramkumar and Rakesh, went down to save Atmaram but they too fainted, he added.

When none of the three responded, district administration called the SDRF rescue team. After which, the SDRF team left from Bhilai for Bemetara.