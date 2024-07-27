ETV Bharat / state

Three Fall Unconscious After Inhaling Toxic Gas While Cleaning Well In Chhattisgarh's Bemetara

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jul 27, 2024, 8:05 PM IST

A man had gone down the well to clean it but fell unconscious after inhaling toxic gas. Two others then went down the well with the help of a rope to save him, but they too fainted. A rescue team from Bhilai is on its way to Bemetara.

Three Die After Inhaling Toxic Gas While Cleaning Well In Chhattisgarh's Bemetara
Officials and police at the incident spot (ETV Bharat Photo)

Bemetara (Chhattisgarh): A 55-year-old man and two others fell unconscious after reportedly inhaling toxic gas while cleaning a well in Chhattisgarh's Bemetara district on Saturday.

The deceased have been identified as Atmaram Sahu (55 years), Ramkumar Dhruv (45) and Rakesh Sahu (25). On information, additional SP Jyoti Singh, a team from Navagarh police station and Navagarh Tehsildar Vinod Banjare reached the spot.

This incident happened in Kuan village of Navagarh block of Bemetara district. Ramnarayan Koshle, Sarpanch representative of Kuan village said that Atmaram had gone down to clean the well but fell unconscious. Later, two villagers, Ramkumar and Rakesh, went down to save Atmaram but they too fainted, he added.

When none of the three responded, district administration called the SDRF rescue team. After which, the SDRF team left from Bhilai for Bemetara.

"It has been reported that Atmaram had first descended into the well and two others went to save him. All three fainted inside the well. A rescue team has been called. Further action will be taken after the rescue team begins work." Jyoti Singh, additional SP, Bemetara said.

Villagers said that Atmaram had descended into the well a few days ago but had then returned after completing his work. On Saturday, Atmaram descended into the same well for the second time but failed to make it this time, they said. When two other villagers went to save Atmaram, they too got trapped, they added.

