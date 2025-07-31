ETV Bharat / state

3 Engineering Students Killed, 3 Critical After Autorickshaw-Truck Collision In Bihar

A day after the semester exams ended, six students were travelling in an autorickshaw to catch a train when their vehicle collided with a truck.

Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 31, 2025 at 11:04 AM IST

Patna: At least three engineering college students were killed and three others sustained serious injuries in a road mishap in Lakhisarai district of Bihar on Thursday.

The incident occurred at around 5 AM on the Lakhisarai-Jamui state highway near Manjhuwe village under Tetarhat police station area, when six students of Shivsona Engineering College were travelling in a CNG-run autorickshaw to Lakhisarai to catch a train.

Three students died on the spot after the vehicle rammed into a stationary truck, while three others were rescued by the locals. They were rushed to a nearby primary health centre, where doctors referred them to the Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) for further treatment.

The deceased have been identified as Pankaj Kumar, Saroj Kumar of Samastipur district and Sahil Kumar of Nalanda district, all in the age group of 19 to 22 years.

"As per our information, the CNG-run auto rickshaw, carrying six passengers, was travelling at a high speed and dashed into a truck parked along the state highway. Three of them died on the spot while three others suffered severe injuries. All of them were students of an engineering college in the area. The autorickshaw driver fled the spot leaving behind his vehicle. The wreckage was removed later with the help of a crane," Tetarhat station house officer (SHO) Mrityunjay Kumar said.

Receiving information, Principal of Shivsona Engineering College Vimlesh Kumar and several other students reached the accident spot.

"Around six students of my college were travelling in an autorickshaw to catch a train after the semester examinations ended on Wednesday. I got information about the mishap, and rushed to the spot. I do not know whether the truck hit the vehicle or it was the other way round, but three of my students have died," Vimlesh said.

Police have sent the bodies of the students for postmortem and their victims' family members have been informed, sources said.

