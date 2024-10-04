Three Engineering Colleges In Bengaluru Receive Bomb Threats

Bengaluru: Three engineering colleges in the city received emails on Friday afternoon saying that bombs had been planted on their premises, which later turned out to be a hoax, said police.

According to police sources, the Bangalore Institute of Technology and BMS College of Engineering, both in Basavanagudi and MS Ramaiah Institute of Technology in Sadashivanagar received the bomb threat via email at about 1 pm.

Soon, the college management informed the police, who reached the spot with bomb disposal and dog squads. After a thorough investigation, police arrived at a conclusion that it was a hoax email.

"A case has been booked in Hanumanth Nagar Police Station to trace the source (of the mail)," Deputy Commissioner of Police (South Division) Lokesh B Jagalasar said in a statement. As soon as the parents got to know about the matter, they gathered in front of the colleges to enquire about the safety of their children.