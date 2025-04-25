Pahalgam Attack Did Not Deter Elderly Pune Tourists From Continuing Their Kashmir Trip

Srinagar: A group of senior citizens from Pune city of Maharashtra, who were about to ride ponies towards Baisaran meadow of Pahalgam in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, had a narrow escape when their driver showed wisdom and calmly drove them to the hotel for lunch instead of the meadow.
Maruti Ingawale and his two friends, Udhav Phadnis and MG Kulkarni, all octogenarians, had planned their week-long trip months before the Pahalgam attack by terrorists on tourists in Baisaran meadow took place on April 22.
Their first day on April 19 landed them in Sonmarg. And on April 22, when the terrorists were firing on tourists, the three senior citizens were riding on ponies towards Baisaran.
Ingawale said they felt fearful after hearing about the attack on tourists, but the driver, the hotel staff and all other locals helped them in the distressing situation and didn't let them feel scared.
“Our driver, Arshid, told us we would visit Baisaran another day and drove us to the hotel for lunch. We feel Kashmiri people are humane and hospitable. They welcome tourists and serve them more than their families,” he told ETV Bharat.
Arshid Ahmad, the cab driver from the Tangmarg area of Baramulla district, told ETV Bharat that he drove them to the hotel in Pahalgam, where they stayed for two nights and later spent a day in Srinagar on April 24 before finally flying to Pune today.
At least 26 persons, including a local pony operator from Pahalgam, were massacred in Baisaran meadow on April 22 when terrorists fired point-blank at male tourists, while 17 others were injured.
The deadly attack has created fear among the tourists and locals, with its repercussions being felt in the tourism industry, which was thriving after the COVID-19 pandemic. Tourists have cancelled their bookings, according to tour and travel operators who spoke to ETV Bharat.
The attack drew widespread condemnation across the world while Jammu and Kashmir observed a day-long shutdown, showing solidarity with the Pahalgam victims.
Amid these booking cancellations by incoming tourists, the Pune visitor Udhav Phadnis said some sections of the media are misinforming people about the situation in Kashmir.
“The situation and atmosphere for tourists in the Kashmir Valley are normal. People are very kind and supportive to the visitors. Tourists should come here without any fear. Those who are planning to come should visit,” he said, adding the driver has become “our good friend”.
The senior citizens said the terrorists should not attack common, innocent people and tourists who come just to spend time in Kashmir.
Tour operators, hoteliers and civil society groups in the Kashmir Valley have launched a campaign to convince tourists to stay and those who have planned to visit in the upcoming months.
But the driver, Arshid, said the fallout of the attack is being felt as many tourists are leaving in distress, and there is "bleak hope of immediate recovery".