Pahalgam Attack Did Not Deter Elderly Pune Tourists From Continuing Their Kashmir Trip

Srinagar: A group of senior citizens from Pune city of Maharashtra, who were about to ride ponies towards Baisaran meadow of Pahalgam in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, had a narrow escape when their driver showed wisdom and calmly drove them to the hotel for lunch instead of the meadow.

Maruti Ingawale and his two friends, Udhav Phadnis and MG Kulkarni, all octogenarians, had planned their week-long trip months before the Pahalgam attack by terrorists on tourists in Baisaran meadow took place on April 22.

Their first day on April 19 landed them in Sonmarg. And on April 22, when the terrorists were firing on tourists, the three senior citizens were riding on ponies towards Baisaran.

Ingawale said they felt fearful after hearing about the attack on tourists, but the driver, the hotel staff and all other locals helped them in the distressing situation and didn't let them feel scared.

“Our driver, Arshid, told us we would visit Baisaran another day and drove us to the hotel for lunch. We feel Kashmiri people are humane and hospitable. They welcome tourists and serve them more than their families,” he told ETV Bharat.

Arshid Ahmad, the cab driver from the Tangmarg area of Baramulla district, told ETV Bharat that he drove them to the hotel in Pahalgam, where they stayed for two nights and later spent a day in Srinagar on April 24 before finally flying to Pune today.