Three Drug Smugglers Held In Haridwar, Cocaine Worth Rs 1.30 Cr Seized

Roorkee (Uttarakhand): A joint team of Mangalore Kotwali Police and the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) arrested three drug smugglers in Uttarakhand's Haridwar district on Thursday, officials said. Cocaine worth Rs 1.30 crore was recovered from the accused.

Efforts are on to register a case against them under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and present them before the court. Also, police are gathering information about the criminal background of the trio.

The accused have been identified as Azad Ilahi from Jainpur Khurd, Tanveer Ali from Nehandpur Sothari and Fariyaad Ali.

Cocaine was being smuggled in Mangalore: SSP Haridwar Pramod Dobal has issued guidelines to all police stations of the district to take strict action against drug smugglers. The Mangalore Kotwali Police and ANTF sub inspector, Ranjit Tomar got information that some people in Landhaura town area are going towards Laksar with cocaine.

On information, police launched an inspection on Laksar Road and tried to stop three youths heading towards Laksar on a bike. The youths attempted to run away but were chased by the police team. Police nabbed them and took them into custody after which, they were searched.

Cocaine worth over Rs 1 crore recovered: During the search operation, 183 gram of cocaine was recovered from the trio. According to the police, 115 grams of cocaine was recovered from Azad, 45 grams from Tanveer Ali and 23 grams from Fariyaad Ali. The market price of the cocaine is said to be Rs 1.30 crore. Along with this, police have also seized their bike and cash worth Rs 700.

Examination of criminal background of accused underway: Presently, police are engaged in investigating the criminal background of all the accused. SP Rural Swapan Kishore Singh said that a case has been registered against the accused under relevant sections of the BNS. They will be presented before the court, Singh said.