Three Drug Peddlers Arrested In Punjab's Amritsar, 521 Grams Heroin, Arms Recovered: Police

The accused have been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and the Arms Act in Mohali.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 28, 2025 at 1:57 PM IST

Chandigarh: In a major crackdown on the drug menace, the Punjab Police have arrested three drug peddlers from a dhaba located on the Amritsar-Attari road and recovered 521 grams of heroin, some arms and ammunition from their possession

The accused, identified as Maninderjit Singh, Peter and Lovejit Singh, have been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and Arms Act at the Police Station Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) SAS Nagar (or Mohali).

Besides heroin, police also recovered four PX5 Storm pistols, seven magazines and 55 cartridges from the accused. They will be produced in court on Wednesday.

Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav wrote on X, “In a major crackdown on Nacro-illegal-Arms-Smuggling networks, the Anti-Narcotics Task Force, Punjab @BorderRange, arrests three drug traffickers.”

“Acting swiftly on a tip-off, the team seized four PX5 Storm pistols, 521 grams of heroin, 7 magazines & 55 live cartridges,” he says.

According to him, ANTF Punjab is actively pursuing both forward and backwards linkages to dismantle the entire network. “@PunjabPoliceInd remains firmly committed to eradicating drug syndicates, seizing illegal arms, and building a #NashaMuktPunjab,” DGP adds.

According to police, the action was taken following a tip-off. “The ANTF, Border Range and Amritsar units of the Punjab Police were involved in this operation. Now, we are investigating to find more links to the drug peddlers,” they said.

The action comes as the police launched a war against the drug menace to curb it. While drug smugglers are being arrested, the houses of many smugglers are being demolished, and their properties are also being seized.

