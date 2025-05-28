ETV Bharat / state

Three Drug Peddlers Arrested In Punjab's Amritsar, 521 Grams Heroin, Arms Recovered: Police

Chandigarh: In a major crackdown on the drug menace, the Punjab Police have arrested three drug peddlers from a dhaba located on the Amritsar-Attari road and recovered 521 grams of heroin, some arms and ammunition from their possession

The accused, identified as Maninderjit Singh, Peter and Lovejit Singh, have been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and Arms Act at the Police Station Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) SAS Nagar (or Mohali).

Besides heroin, police also recovered four PX5 Storm pistols, seven magazines and 55 cartridges from the accused. They will be produced in court on Wednesday.

Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav wrote on X, “In a major crackdown on Nacro-illegal-Arms-Smuggling networks, the Anti-Narcotics Task Force, Punjab @BorderRange, arrests three drug traffickers.”