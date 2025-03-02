ETV Bharat / state

Three Drug Peddlers Arrested In Jammu And Kashmir's Srinagar, Contraband Recovered: Police

The trio was intercepted while traveling in a vehicle at a checkpoint at Noorbagh Chowk in Srinagar on Sunday.

Representational image
Representational image (File/ ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team

Published : Mar 2, 2025, 7:04 PM IST

Srinagar: Police on Sunday arrested three drug peddlers and recovered contraband from their possession in Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir.

A police spokesperson said that a police team of Police Post Noorbagh at a checkpoint established at Noorbagh Chowk, intercepted a vehicle (KUV-100) bearing registration number JK01AD-2899 with three persons on board—identified as Ahmad Bin Ishaq Kawa son of Mohd Ishaq resident of Nawakadal, Daniyal Ahmad Basati son of Ajaz Ahmad resident of Palpora Noorbagh and Taha Yasir son of Yasir Ahmad Bhat resident of Aali Kadal Srinagar.

During the search, 184 grams of charas was recovered from their possession, the police spokesperson said adding they have been arrested and the vehicle used in the commission of crime has also been seized. Accordingly, a case vide FIR No. 24/2025 under NDPS Act has been registered in Police Station Safakadal and investigation has been initiated.

“We appeal to the public to report any instances of drug trafficking or other criminal activities in their vicinity by contacting the nearest police station or dialing 112. For any information related to drug dealers/peddlers in Srinagar, citizens are encouraged to contact the police through official helpline number 9596770550. Together, we can build a safer and healthier Srinagar. We assure the public that the police will take strict action against offenders in accordance with the law,” added the police spokesperson.

