Three Die As Speeding Car Hits Divider In Punjab

Barnala: In a horrific road accident reported from Punjab, three persons were killed after a speeding car rammed the road divider along the Moga-Barnala highway in Punjab late night on Sunday.

The road mishap unfolded at village Bode Kole of Moga district where the car overturned after colliding with the divider late at night.

Police Station Chief Gurmail Singh said that they received information at 7 am that a car had overturned in the fields along the Moga-Barnala highway. A team of police along with the Samaj Sewa Society reached the spot and retrieved the bodies of the three youths. The family members of the deceased were also called to the spot, Singh said adding a case has been registered on their statements and further action has been started. The bodies of the three persons were sent to the Moga Government Hospital for legal formalities.

President of the Social Service Society, Gursewak Singh Sanyasi whose organisation was among the first responders to the accident, said that he received a call from the in-charge of the Badhni Kala police station, Gurmail Singh, that a Swift car collided with the divider near village Bode Kole and overturned, in which three youths were traveling.

With the help of the local volunteers, the bodies of the three youths were taken out of the car. Two of the deceased have been identified as Harpreet Singh and Parvinder Singh of village Raniya, while the third person, who is believed to be in his 30s, is yet to be identified.