Three Die After Five Of A Family Consume Poison In Bihar's Banka

Banka: Three of a family including a couple and their son died and two others remained critical after consuming poison in Balua village in Amarpur Police Station jurisdiction of Banka district in Bihar. Family members said the family was in a debt trap which influenced their decision to take the morbid step.

Kanhaiya Mahto (40), the head of the family, and his wife Geeta Devi (35) passed away during treatment on Saturday morning. Their three children—Sarita Kumari (16), Dheeraj Kumar (12), and Rakesh Kumar (8)—are still under medical care at Jawahar Lal Nehru Medical College and Hospital in Bhagalpur.

"They had taken group loans from multiple private banks, leading to frequent visits by bank employees for repayment. This pressure may have driven the family to this desperate act," an officer of Bhagalpur police said.

"My father had a lot of debt. The issuing banks were constantly harassing me to recover the debt and my parents said my name had been tarnished everywhere and there was no point living anymore. First, my two brothers, my parents and I ate the tablets used for grains. However, my younger brother, Rakesh Kumar, spat out the tablet after," Savita Kumari, daughter of the deceased, said.

Kanhaiya's sister-in-law Veena Devi said, "After being troubled by the debt, my brother-in-law, sister-in-law and their children swallowed poison in the night. My younger brother-in-law informed me after which they were hurriedly admitted to the referral hospital in Amarpur.

"Preliminary investigations suggest that the family consumed sulfa tablets on Friday night. Their health deteriorated during the wee hours of Saturday. Kanhaiya's younger brother rescued the family members and took them to the referral hospital in Amarpur around 2:30 am from where they were referred to Jawahar Lal Nehru Medical College and Hospital in Bhagalpur," he said.

"After getting the information about the incident, we immediately sent the 112 team to the spot. The team took everyone to Amarpur Referral Hospital which referred them to Bhagalpur for better treatment. The husband died on the way, while after some time the wife was also reported dead during treatment," Amarpur station officer Pankaj Kumar Jha said.

Kanhaiya Mahto, an auto driver, was reportedly finding it to manage financial pressure, which may have contributed to the family's desperate situation. The local community is in mourning, and a sombre atmosphere is prevailing in Balua.

The incident underlines the moribund consequences of financial distress and the broader societal issues stemming from poverty and predatory lending practices. It underscores the urgent need for financial literacy, regulation of microfinance institutions, and robust social support systems to prevent such incidents in vulnerable communities.

