Three Die After Bus Hits Bike In Mathura; One Critical

Mathura: Three youths died while undergoing treatment and one remains critical after the bike they were riding in was hit by a private bus on Tuesday evening at around 4 pm on Jazam Patti Road in the Magorra area of the district.
All four are residents of Bharatpur in Rajasthan. On receiving the information, the police reached the spot and informed the respective families of the deceased.
It is learnt that the youths -- Ritesh, Mukul, Chetan and Ramkesh -- of Nagla Bhuri Madpuria village in Bayana of Bharatpur had left home for work. All four were riding on the same bike. On reaching Mathura, a private bus hit their bike hard on Jazam Patti Road, leaving them grievously injured. Subsequently, they were taken to the district hospital by the police where Ritesh, Mukul and Chetan died shortly after the treatment was started. The condition of Ramkesh remains critical.
Circle officer Govardhan Shamsher Singh said four youths were coming from Bharatpur to Mathura on a bike when a speeding bus, going from Mathura to Bharatpur, hit them. With the help of local people, the bus driver has been arrested from the spot. An injured youth is being treated.
Meanwhile, after completing the identification procedure, the police informed the families to collect the bodies. They are said to be students of Girraj Maharaj College in Bayana.
