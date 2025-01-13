ETV Bharat / state

Three Dead, Two Injured In Bus-SUV Collision Amid Dense Fog In Rajasthan

The accident took place on Padampur-Sriganganagar road amid dense fog which led to poor visibility.

The wrecked bus and SUV after road accident in Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan
The wrecked bus and SUV after road accident in Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jan 13, 2025, 12:03 PM IST

Sri Ganganagar: In a horrific road accident, three people died in a collision between a Rajasthan roadways bus and a SUV amid dense fog in Sri Ganganagar district of the state on Monday.

The accident occurred on Monday morning due to dense fog on Padampur-Sriganganagar road.

SHO of Padampur Police Station Surendra Rana said that in the accident, three people riding in the Bolero died on the spot, including a woman and two men. Two other people traveling in the Bolero were seriously injured, he said.

The SHO said that soon after the information about the accident was received, a team of police was rushed to the spot. The bodies of the deceased were retrieved and the injured were shifted to the hospital for treatment.

According to the preliminary investigation of the police, the deceased were residents of the 33ML village of Muklava police station area. The identity of the deceased or the injured was not immediately known.

It is being said that the collision happened due to poor visibility caused due to dense fog. Police have registered a case in this regard and investigation into the accident has been launched. The local administration and police have appealed to the people to drive cautiously amid the prevailing foggy conditions as a precautionary measure.

