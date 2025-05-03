Three Dead, Two Injured As Slab Of Under-Construction Bridge Collapses In Cuttack; Odisha CM Announces Rs 5 Lakh Ex-Gratia

Cuttack: At least three labourers died and two others were grievously injured after a slab of an under-construction bridge collapsed in Khannagar area of Cuttack, Odisha, Saturday evening.

The incident reportedly took place at around 6 PM when the construction work was underway in Khannagar. While five people sustained critical injuries and were immediately rushed to SCB medical college and hospital, three of them died during treatment.

The death of three persons has been confirmed by the SCB hospital authorities.

Receiving information, senior police officials, fire personnel and district administrative officials rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation. Operations were carried out in presence of SP and local IIC to ensure safety of others.

Three Labourers Dead, Two Injured As Slab Of Under-Construction Bridge Collapses In Cuttack (ETV Bharat)

Speaking to media, Sanjeev Kumar Behera, Assistant Fire Officer of Cuttack, said, "While lifting the girder, one of the two cranes got imbalanced, which led to the collapse of the structure. In the mishap, five labourers sustained critical injuries. They were immediately rushed by locals to the hospital. We carried out operation to find out if anyone else is trapped under the debris, but all were evacuated. Three persons have unfortunately died."

"Only the technical team can gauge if there was any glitch in the crane or its operations," he added.

Following the mishap, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi expressed grief over the deaths and ordered an inquiry into the incident. "The CM has extended deep condolences to the bereaved families of those who lost their lives in this incident and wished for the speedy recovery of all those injured. The CM has announced an ex-gratia assistance of Rs 5 lakh each from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund for the next of kin of the deceased. Additionally, he has directed that free medical treatment be provided to those injured in the accident. He has also ordered an investigation into the incident," stated CMO.