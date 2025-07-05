Three Dead, One Injured Due To AC Gas Leakage In New Delhi

New Delhi: Three persons were killed while one sustained critical injuries due to gas leakage from an air-conditioner at Dakshinpuri under Ambedkar Nagar police station in the national capital on Saturday morning.

The deceased and the injured were AC repairmen. South District DCP Ankit Chauhan said a PCR call was received at Ambedkar Nagar police station at around 11 am in which the caller said his brother was opening the door of his room.

A team of police reached the spot and found that the room was locked from inside. The police personnel broke open the door of the room and found four youth lying unconscious in it. Chauhan said AC repair cylinders were found in the room and the youth had been rendered unconscious due to gas leakage from the cylinders.

The police team rushed the four to Ambedkar Hospital where three were declared dead by doctors. The youth, who was injured in the incident was shifted to Safdarjung Hospital and then to AIIMS.

The deceased were identified as Imran alias Salman, Mohsin and another youth whose identity is yet to be ascertained. The injured youth was identified as Haseeb. While the bodies were sent for postmortem, a case has been registered and investigation is on, said police.