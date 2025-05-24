Three Dead, 22 Injured In Rajasthan Bus Accident

Rajsamand: In a tragic road mishap reported from Rajasthan, three people died while 22 others were injured after a speeding bus overturned near Bhava village in Rajsamand district of the state on Saturday morning. The identity of the deceased or the injured was not immediately known.

According to officials, the accident occurred on Bhilwara four lane under Kankroli police station area in the city at around 7:30 am. Kankroli police station in-charge Hansaram said that the bus moving from Ahmedabad to Bhilwara veered from the road after the driver lost control over it and overturned near Bhava village on the four lane. It is believed that the driver had dozed off, due to which the bus lost control and overturned on the other side lane.

According to officials, there were a total of 25 passengers in the bus, out of which 3 passengers died tragically. Locals after hearing the screams of the victims rushed to the spot and pulled out the people trapped in the bus. Police also arrived at the spot and took the bodies into possession and the injured to the hospital.

The bodies have not been identified. The injured were shifted to RK District Hospital by ambulance. One critically injured has been referred to MB Hospital Udaipur for specialised treatment as per officials.