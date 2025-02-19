Mandla: A three-day vulture census commenced on Tuesday in Kanha National Park and surrounding forest areas of Madhya Pradesh. The census, an annual event, is being conducted to monitor the population of vultures, whose numbers have significantly declined in recent years.

Kanha is home to five vulture species, but their dwindling population remains a serious concern for conservationists. The census includes forest areas in Dindori, Katni, and both East and West Mandla, which fall under the Kanha nodal area.

Three-Day Vulture Census Begins In Madhya Pradesh's Kanha National Park; 220 Vultures Recorded On Day 1 (PTI)

According to Amita KB, Divisional Forest Officer, the staff counts the vultures at their resting sites before 9 am each day, photographs them and uploads the data to an app.

On the first day of the census, 220 vultures were spotted in the Kanha Tiger Reserve and surrounding areas. This is slightly lower than last year's count of 230 vultures. The census will continue for two more days, with forest officials hopeful for a positive trend in vulture numbers.

The forest department is taking active measures to reverse the decline in vulture populations, including monitoring their numbers and implementing conservation strategies. The last vulture census recorded over 10,000 vultures in the state. The most commonly spotted species in Madhya Pradesh include the Kung Vulture, Long-Billed Vulture, and White Backed Vulture. The census is being conducted in phases across national parks, tiger reserves, and sanctuaries.

Earlier this week, the vulture census also began at Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve, where it will run until February 19.

Vultures play a crucial role in ecosystems by helping to control disease spread. Their digestive systems can neutralise harmful bacteria and fungi, making them vital in preventing epidemics such as anthrax and rabies. (With PTI Inputs)