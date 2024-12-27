ETV Bharat / state

Three-Day Shaheedi Sabha Held At Fatehgarh Sahib To Martyrs

Fatehgarh Sahib: A three-day Shaheedi Sabha is being held at Sri Fatehgarh Sahib to honour the martyrdom of the younger Sahibzadas of Guru Gobind Singh Ji and Mata Gujri Ji. Sevadars from various villages across the country organised different types of langars (community kitchens) for the devotees visiting the event.

Near Mata Gujri College, a unique langar was organised by the Muslim community from Malerkotla under the banner of Sikh Muslim Saanjh and Peace Aid Association. Speaking about their initiative, the volunteers said the langar was a message of mutual unity and service.

The head of the association emphasised the importance of religion in uniting people rather than dividing them. He added, “We are here with a message of Sikh-Muslim unity, raising the slogan of humanity and harmony against atrocities.” The Muslim community organised a sweet rice langar during the Shaheedi Jor Mel.