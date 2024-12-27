Three-Day Shaheedi Sabha Held At Fatehgarh Sahib To Martyrs

Fatehgarh Sahib: A three-day Shaheedi Sabha is being held at Sri Fatehgarh Sahib to honour the martyrdom of the younger Sahibzadas of Guru Gobind Singh Ji and Mata Gujri Ji. Sevadars from various villages across the country organised different types of langars (community kitchens) for the devotees visiting the event.
Near Mata Gujri College, a unique langar was organised by the Muslim community from Malerkotla under the banner of Sikh Muslim Saanjh and Peace Aid Association. Speaking about their initiative, the volunteers said the langar was a message of mutual unity and service.
The head of the association emphasised the importance of religion in uniting people rather than dividing them. He added, “We are here with a message of Sikh-Muslim unity, raising the slogan of humanity and harmony against atrocities.” The Muslim community organised a sweet rice langar during the Shaheedi Jor Mel.
Simultaneously, the Youth Akali Dal, under the leadership of National President Sarabjit Singh Jhinjar, organised a 'Dastaran Da Langar' (free turban tying camp) as part of their 'Meri Dastaar Meri Shaan' campaign. The initiative paid tributes to the supreme martyrdom of the younger Sahibzadas, Baba Zorawar Singh and Baba Fateh Singh, who were martyred at the tender ages of 9 and 6 for refusing to renounce their faith.
Jhinjar highlighted the bravery and devotion of the Sahibzadas, stating, “Their sacrifice will continue to inspire generations of Sikhs worldwide.” Lakhs of devotees, including children, participated in the turban-tying camps, celebrating the turban as a symbol of Sikh pride and heritage.
Read More