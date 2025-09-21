ETV Bharat / state

Three-Day National Coin And Currency Festival Concludes In Chhattisgarh's Raipur

Hariom Agarwal of Sakti, who displayed his rare coin collection, including copper and gold coins from the Malhar region, said events like this encourage them.

“Our goal is to provide information about the coins in circulation during the reign of the Kalchuri and Rajvanshi kings, before the formation of Chhattisgarh. We also want to raise awareness about cyber fraud involving fake coin sales on social media,” said Arpit Tamrakar, a member of the organising society.

The major attraction was the ancient coin section, which included currency dating back 2,200 years to the Kalchuri and Rajvanshi dynasties.

The event offered visitors a glimpse into India’s rich cultural and monetary heritage as participants from several states, including Maharashtra, Gujarat, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu, displayed their unique collections, including ancient coins, foreign currency, pagers, telephones, and marine fossils.

Raipur: The three-day ‘National Dakshin Kaushal Mudra Festival’ concluded in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, on Sunday. During the event, hundreds of collectors and enthusiasts from across the country displayed their collections and visited the stalls in the exhibition.

“Most of the people are not aware of the coins of Chhattisgarh, like the first coin to come into circulation in the region, which was found in Malhar in the 3rd century, which was a copper coin,” he said. “After copper, silver and gold coins were also found in Chhattisgarh. The exhibitions allow us to interact with people and make them aware of various aspects, as this gives them an idea about our past and heritage.”

Agarwal said that about 40 years ago, his parents opened an old box, in which silver coins were found, and something was written in the Urdu language, which was a Mughal-era coin. “I was fascinated and started collecting coins,” he said.

Note collector Anoop Gupta of Bilaspur showcased 5-rupee notes from 100 countries, including plastic notes yet to be introduced in India. “Plastic notes are still an alien concept to India. I am sure India will adopt them soon,” he said.

Mumbai-based Naresh Jain and Nagpur’s Piyush Agarwal, both long-time collectors, brought attention to rare notes with fancy serial numbers. “Some of these are valued in the tens of thousands of rupees.

“These notes have to be collected by going to many states, both from the general public and through bankers. Given the importance of the notes, sometimes even 25,000 rupees have to be paid for a packet of one-rupee notes. Sometimes the same notes have to be bought for 5,000 rupees and sometimes for 10,000 rupees,” said Jain.

The exhibition also featured a fascinating collection of 300 gemstones and marine fossils by Parasram Sahu, a collector from Kumhari, who started collecting stones in eighth grade. “I didn’t even realise when it became a lifelong passion,” he said.

Visitors made beelines outside the venue each morning to explore the exhibition, which returns to Raipur after 30 years. “It’s not just about collections but about preserving memories, legacies, and stories of the past,” said collector Lakshmi Narayan Lahoti.