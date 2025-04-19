ETV Bharat / state

Three-Day Islamic Conference Begins In Haryana's Nuh

Nuh: A three-day Tablighi Islamic gathering began in Firozpur Jhirka of Nuh, a Muslim-dominated district of Haryana on Saturday. More than 15 lakh attendees are expected to participate in the conference while Maulana Hazrat is attending the gathering as the chief guest.

The gathering is being held in a sprawling over 20 acres of land in Firozpur Jhirka where all the arrangements including toilets, parking, wuzu khana (ablution place) and ambulances were finalised on the eve of the gathering. Adequate security arrangements have been made to ensure a hassle free program even as more than 1000 Tablighi Jamaat volunteers are also helping in ensuring a successful gathering.

Hindu-Muslim Brotherhood

At the Islamic program, the Hindu-Muslim brotherhood is on display with the people of the Hindu community not only offering free land for the gathering site, but also helping in other arrangements from drinking water to food for the attendees.