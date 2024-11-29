ETV Bharat / state

7th Delhi Assembly: AAP To Lock Horns With BJP On Multiple Issues In Final Session

New Delhi: The three-day final session of the seventh Delhi Assembly commencing Friday is expected to witness pandemonium as the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) take on each other on multitudinous issues including the tabling of pending Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) reports, the Ayushman Bharat health scheme and law and order in the capital city, among others.

The five-year tenure of the Assembly that started on February 24, 2020, will come to an end next year. Elections for the 70-member Delhi Assembly are due in February 2025.

It is to be noted that a delegation of Delhi BJP MLAs led by Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, Vijender Gupta met Lieutenant Governor (LG) VK Saxena here on Thursday, November 28 and urged him to ensure that the AAP government presents 12 CAG reports in the Assembly session.

Demand of Rs 10,000 crore from the Center: The Delhi government has written to the Union Ministry of Finance to borrow Rs 10,000 crore from the National Small Savings Fund (NSSF).

For the unversed, Delhi did not get to borrow from NSSF in 2023-24 as the Union Ministry of Finance negated their request stating prepayment of loans by any state can impact other government entities.

However, this time the Centre is not keen on agreeing with the Delhi Government with the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Vijender Gupta terming the financial condition of the AAP government to be 'shaky'. "The government's irresponsible attitude and the announcement of freebies is leading to misuse of the government treasury," he added.

The Finance Ministry said that if the Delhi government continues with the NSSF loan, Rs 10,000 crore is estimated to be disbursed to Delhi every year from 2024-25 to 2038-39. This would result in an interest burden of Rs 57,661.68 crore on the NSSF loan borrowed till March 31, 2039.