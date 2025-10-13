ETV Bharat / state

Three Cops Injured In Stone Pelting At AAP's Farmers Rally In Gujarat's Botad

Botad: At least three policemen were injured after farmers at a 'mahapanchayat' organised by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) pelted stones at them in the Botad district of Gujarat on Sunday, prompting cops to fire teargas shells.

"Three policemen were injured and are currently undergoing treatment. Around 20 persons have been detained, but the final count may rise as police are conducting combing operations", SP Dharmendra Sharma said, adding that the situation is under control now.

Botad DSP Maharshi Rawal and inspector AG Solanki are among the injured, who are undergoing treatment at Sonawala Hospital in Botad.

According to the police, no permission was taken for the rally in Haddad village. "The 'mahapanchayat' was organised illegally. These people gathered in the village with the intention of causing damage to the market yard. When police asked them to disperse, they threw stones at us, which damaged a police vehicle," Sharma said, adding that police had to resort to force and lob teargas shells to disperse the unruly mob.