Three Cops Injured In Stone Pelting At AAP's Farmers Rally In Gujarat's Botad
Published : October 13, 2025 at 4:02 PM IST
Botad: At least three policemen were injured after farmers at a 'mahapanchayat' organised by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) pelted stones at them in the Botad district of Gujarat on Sunday, prompting cops to fire teargas shells.
"Three policemen were injured and are currently undergoing treatment. Around 20 persons have been detained, but the final count may rise as police are conducting combing operations", SP Dharmendra Sharma said, adding that the situation is under control now.
Botad DSP Maharshi Rawal and inspector AG Solanki are among the injured, who are undergoing treatment at Sonawala Hospital in Botad.
According to the police, no permission was taken for the rally in Haddad village. "The 'mahapanchayat' was organised illegally. These people gathered in the village with the intention of causing damage to the market yard. When police asked them to disperse, they threw stones at us, which damaged a police vehicle," Sharma said, adding that police had to resort to force and lob teargas shells to disperse the unruly mob.
AAP said farmers had gathered in large numbers to participate in the "kisan mahapanchayat" organised against alleged corruption at the local market yard. It claimed that Gujarat AAP president Isudan Gadhvi and others were detained before they could reach the venue.
Condemning the incident, AAP MLA Gopal Italia said the police action was carried out at the behest of the BJP government. "AAP leader Rajubhai Karpada had raised his voice against the practice of the BJP's associates looting farmers in the market yard. The BJP and police deliberately disturbed the peaceful agitation," he added.
In a statement, AAP claimed some of its leaders had been placed under house arrest to prevent them from attending the rally. AAP's farmer cell leader for Gujarat, Rajubhai Karpada, was addressing the rally when police arrived. A clash broke out between farmers and police, who fired tear gas shells, the party stated.
