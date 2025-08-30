Three Convicted, Three Exonerated In Journalist Rajdev Ranjan Murder Case Of Siwan

Patna: A Special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in Muzaffarpur has convicted three persons while exonerating another three in the journalist Rajdev Ranjan’s murder case. The murder was committed nine years ago. Those convicted are Vijay Gupta, Rohit Kumar Soni and Soni Kumar Gupta, while the Court has ordered the release of Luddan Mian, Rishu Kumar and Rajesh Kumar. The sentence of those convicted will be pronounced on September 10.

CBI lawyer Rakesh Dubey said, "Three accused have been acquitted despite the existence of evidence. The CBI will go to the (Patna) High Court against this." Meanwhile, the deceased journalist’s wife Asha Ranjan has also expressed dissatisfaction with the outcome of the case. "I will go to the higher court (Patna High Court) against this,” she said.

Asha had been waiting for justice after fighting a nine-year-long legal battle in the case. Ranjan had gone to see a hospitalised relative when he was shot between his eyes and in the neck, killing him on the spot.

"May 13, 2016, was a Black Friday for me as he (Rajdev) was killed while returning home. I had initially lodged a complaint against unknown people. Certain names had come up in the probe carried out by the then Superintendent of Police (SP) Saurabh Kumar and they were arrested. The case was later transferred to the CBI, where the name of Shahabuddin had also figured during the investigation,” Asha told ETV Bharat after the verdict.

Shahabuddin, who was allegedly an accused in the case, had passed away in a prison in Delhi because of COVID-19 on May 21, 2021. The accused Luddan Mian was said to be close to him.

Asha said that Ranjan had been threatened on an earlier occasion by two motorcycle-borne persons, and he had even been assaulted by some people in his office in 2004. She related that after Ranjan's murder in Siwan, the family had received support from former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Om Prakash Yadav.

"There was a lot of politics over the case where people used Ranjan's name. He was killed in May, and Shahabuddin was released on bail in August. His bail was cancelled on my appeal," she related.

Asha recalled that the Police had recovered a 7.65 mm pistol and the alleged three motorcycles used by the accused. The investigations had revealed that Ranjan was murdered for his reporting. The CBI had taken over the case from the Siwan Police, and it was found that Ranjan's murder was a planned action. During the course of investigations, the names of six accused had surfaced.

The hearings were concluded two months ago, and the Court had reserved its decision. A senior journalist said, "Ranjan was a good crime reporter."

The CBI had stated in its chargesheet that Ranjan had reported on the grabbing of land of one Badami Devi, following which he was killed at the behest of Luddan Mian alias Azharuddin Baig. The case had been handed over to the CBI on September 15, 2016. Ranjan's mother passed away in 2017, while his father died in 2020.

An interesting turn had come in the case when the CBI had declared Badami Devi dead on May 24, 2022, and she had turned up alive before the Court, saying that no one had contacted her from the CBI. This had led to the Court issuing a notice to the CBI.

Ranjan’s lawyer Sharad Sinha disclosed that 38 witnesses were examined during the hearings.