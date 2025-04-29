Three Construction Workers Die After Falling From Building In Tirupati

Tirupati: A tragic incident occurred on Monday in the Mangalam area near Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh, claiming the lives of three construction workers. The accident took place at Plot No. 63 in the HIG section of TUDA Quarters, where a five-storey building is being constructed by a contractor from Srikalahasti.

The deceased workers, Botothotti Srinivasulu (40) from Akkagaripet in Pellakur mandal, Vasanth K Srinivasulu from Ongole, and Madhava from Kavali, were engaged in work on the top floor when disaster struck. According to reports, a sudden structural failure caused the beams on the fifth floor to give way. While Madhava managed to escape, the other three fell from the height and died on the spot.

Officials from the police, revenue and municipal corporation departments rushed to the spot and initiated an investigation. The bodies of the deceased were shifted to Ruia Hospital for post-mortem examination.

