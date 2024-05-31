Three Children of a Family Killed After Trailer Runs Over Parked Vehicles in Uttar Pradesh

Amethi: In a tragic road accident reported from Uttar Pradesh, three children of the same family died while many others were injured after being run over by a speeding trailer in Amethi district of the state on Friday, officials said. More than six vehicles were damaged in the accident.

It is learnt that the accident took place on Lucknow National Highway under Kamarouli police station limits of Amethi. After the accident, the police reached the spot and took all the injured to CHC Jagdishpur for treatment, where the doctors declared three children dead, an official said. The deceased have been identified as Afreen (14), Fatima (13), Faris (8) residents of Para Bazar district Sultanpur. The children were returning to their ancestral home Para Bazar Sultanpur after visiting Deva Sharif.

The injured are being treated at Jagdishpur CHC. The death of the three children of the same family has left the family in grief and despair.

An official said that the bereaved family currently lived in Maharashtra. A few days ago, the whole family had come to their ancestral home in Para Bazaar Sultanpur. The family members had gone to Deva Sharif in three vehicles and were returning home when the accident took place. On the way back home, the railway gate near Kamarouli was closed and the motorists were waiting for the gate to open when a speeding trailer rammed into the vehicles. The bereaved family also had to attend a wedding ceremony on June 4.

Kamarouli Police Station Head Avinesh Kumar said that legal proceedings into the incident are going on.