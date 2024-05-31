ETV Bharat / state

Three Children of a Family Killed After Trailer Runs Over Parked Vehicles in Uttar Pradesh

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 23 hours ago

The children, currently living in Maharashtra with their families, had come to their ancestral house in UP and had gone to Deva Sharif in three vehicles when the accident took place while they were returning home in Para Bazar Sultanpur.

Damaged vehicles in Amethi road accident (L) and police at the accident site after three children of same family die
Damaged vehicles in Amethi road accident (L) and police at the accident site after three children of same family die (ETV Bharat)

Amethi: In a tragic road accident reported from Uttar Pradesh, three children of the same family died while many others were injured after being run over by a speeding trailer in Amethi district of the state on Friday, officials said. More than six vehicles were damaged in the accident.

It is learnt that the accident took place on Lucknow National Highway under Kamarouli police station limits of Amethi. After the accident, the police reached the spot and took all the injured to CHC Jagdishpur for treatment, where the doctors declared three children dead, an official said. The deceased have been identified as Afreen (14), Fatima (13), Faris (8) residents of Para Bazar district Sultanpur. The children were returning to their ancestral home Para Bazar Sultanpur after visiting Deva Sharif.

The injured are being treated at Jagdishpur CHC. The death of the three children of the same family has left the family in grief and despair.

An official said that the bereaved family currently lived in Maharashtra. A few days ago, the whole family had come to their ancestral home in Para Bazaar Sultanpur. The family members had gone to Deva Sharif in three vehicles and were returning home when the accident took place. On the way back home, the railway gate near Kamarouli was closed and the motorists were waiting for the gate to open when a speeding trailer rammed into the vehicles. The bereaved family also had to attend a wedding ceremony on June 4.

Kamarouli Police Station Head Avinesh Kumar said that legal proceedings into the incident are going on.

  1. Read more: Jammu and Kashmir Bus Accident: Twin Uttar Pradesh Villages Mourn Death of Five Pilgrims
  2. Pune Porsche Accident: Police seek Juvenile Justice Board nod to probe minor

TAGGED:

AMETHI NEWSROAD ACCIDENT IN AMETHITHREE CHILDREN DIED IN AMETHITRAILER COLLIDED IN AMETHICHILDREN OF FAMILY KILLED UP

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

The Warming of the Indian Ocean - Are We Closing on a Tipping Point?

'Abdominal Obesity Increases Lifestyle Diseases Risk'; How Much Weight For Your Height?

Exclusive | 'Confident We Will Get over 40 LS Seats in Maharashtra': Chief Minister Eknath Shinde

Cybersecurity Alert: FedEx Courier Fraud on the Rise, Millions at Risk

Trending

(Click on any topic)
ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.