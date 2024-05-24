Three Children Drown to Death While Bathing in Ganga in Uttar Pradesh

Kanpur: In a tragic incident, three children, who had gone to take bath in river Ganga at Aakin Ghat area in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur, drowned to death in the river on Friday, an official said.

The deceased have been identified as 6-year-old Gyan, 10-year-old Pranshi and 6-year-old Ekta. Locals said that the three children had gone to take bath in the Ganga at Aakin Ghat in Bilhaur on Friday. As the three children went into the deep waters of Ganga, the strong waves of water overwhelmed them and they drowned. The people nearby raised an alarm after seeing the children drowning and soon a crowd of villagers gathered on the spot to rescue the children, but their efforts did not succeed. Police Station In-charge Ajay Trivedi said that some locals called the local police after which a team of police along with divers rushed to the spot. The bodies of all three children were taken out after hectic efforts, he said.

The family members of the children said that the children had left only after saying that they would return after some time after taking a bath in the Ganga to get relief from the heatwave.

Several such accidents have already happened at Aakin Ghat under Bilhaur police station area of the city, in which people have died by drowning in the Ganga. It is said that when people go to take bath at this ghat, they are not able to gauge the depth of the water very well, which leads to loss of lives at times.

Locals blamed the administration for failing to install signboards at the Ganga Ghat displaying the depth of the water at Aachen Ghat. On Friday, when the bodies of three children were taken out of the Ganga, ACP Bilhaur Ajay Trivedi was present at the spot along with forces from several police stations to prevent any law and order situation.