ETV Bharat / state

Three Children Drown In Water Pit At Under-construction Site In Maharashtra; Bodies Recovered

Nashik: The bodies of three missing children have been found in a water pit at a construction site in Maharashtra's Nashik, officials said on Monday.

The heart-wrenching incident took place in the Panchavati area of Nashik. According to the police, the three children went missing from the Bidi Kamgar area in the Panchavati area on Sunday.

Sanjay Pise, police inspector of the Adgaon police station informed that a missing complaint was registered at the Adgaon police station on Sunday afternoon. Following the complaint, a massive search by the police team was launched to trace the children in the city's Mangal Kharagaon, river banks and other areas, but to no avail, Pise said. On Monday morning, the children's clothes and shoes were found near the water of the pit dug at the construction site near the pond in the Bidi Kamgar area, he added. He said that during the subsequent search operation with the help of the fire brigade, the bodies of the three children were taken out while further proceedings were underway.