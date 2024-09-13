Four Drowned In Two Separate Incidents In Rajasthan

Bhilwara/Chaksu (Rajasthan): In a tragic incident, three children drowned while playing near a river in Rajasthan’s Bhilwara, the police said on Friday. The incident took place near Hurda town in the Gulabpura Police Station area of the district, they said.

On receiving the information, the police reached the spot and, with the help of local villagers, retrieved the bodies from the river. The bodies have been shifted to the Gulabpura Community Hospital and after post-mortem, their bodies were handed over to their families.

According to Gulabpura Police Station in-charge Puranmal, the three schoolchildren had gone to play cricket with their friends near Ambedkar Hostel. After the game, while taking a bath in the nearby river, Prince, along with two brothers, Hemendra and Lokendra, drowned in the river as they reached deep inside the river accidentally.

In a separate incident, a man drowned in a pond after slipping and falling into the water in Ganeshpura village of Chaksu area in Jaipur. The victim, identified as Dinesh Kumar Bunkar, was grazing goats near the pond when the accident occurred. ASI Manmohan of the local police station reported that on receiving the information, the police and nearby villagers retrieved the body, which was then placed in the mortuary. Dinesh Kumar was a resident of Ganeshpura village. Official sources said that an investigation into the matter is underway.

