Three Charred To Death As Blaze Guts Plastic Warehouse In Bengaluru

Bengaluru: A major fire broke out in a four-storey building, killing three people in Karnataka capital Bengaluru during the early hours of Saturday.

According to a police official, the blaze broke out at around 3:30 am in a plastic mat warehouse on the ground floor of the building in Nagarthapete under the Halasuru Gate police station limits of the city.

The fire soon spread to the upper floors of the building with the raging flames trapping the inmates. According to officials, one Madan Singh, a resident of Rajasthan and his family including his wife and two children besides three workers were among the people trapped inside their apartments.

Fire guts four-storey building in Bengaluru (ETV Bharat)

Soon after information about the fire was received, fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the flames. However, by the time the fire was extinguished, Madan Singh, 36, Suresh, 34 and another unidentified person were charred to death in the blaze, an official said. Their bodies have been sent to Victoria Hospital as per police.

The fire incident comes days after a man was charred to death after an abandoned school bus caught fire in Banaswadi area of the Karnataka capital. As per reports, the incident occurred on the intervening night of August 12 and 13 in the Old Madras Banaswadi Road (OMBR) layout of Banaswadi.