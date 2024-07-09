ETV Bharat / state

Three Burnt Alive, One Critically Injured As Car Catches Fire After Collision With Truck In Haryana

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jul 9, 2024, 6:23 PM IST

The car believed to have originated from Jhajjar caught fire after colliding with a truck along the National Highway 152D in Kurukshetra district of the state on Monday night. Three occupants were charred alive while a fourth person was critically injured. The identity of the victims was not immediately known.

Kurukshetra: In a tragic accident reported from Haryana, three people were burnt to death while a fourth person was critically injured after the car they were traveling in caught fire after colliding with a truck along the National Highway 152D in Kurukshetra district of the state on Monday night.

It is learnt that the Swift car collided with a truck, resulting in the car going up in flames. The blaze was so intense that three persons traveling in the car were burnt alive, while one person is in critical condition. Reports suggested that four people were traveling from Jhajjar to Chandigarh around 11 PM when their car collided with a truck near Pehowa in Kurukshetra.

As soon as the police received the distress call, a team of police and fire brigade teams rushed to the scene to launch a rescue operation. However, by the time the rescue team managed to control the blaze, three occupants in the car had died. The police recovered the bodies and sent them to the civil hospital for post-mortem examination.

The identities of the deceased and the injured have not yet been determined even as the cause of the fire is still unknown. An official said that the critically injured person was initially taken to the government hospital in Pehowa but was later referred to a hospital in Kurukshetra due to the severity of the injuries to get specialised treatment.

Pehowa police station in-charge Satish Kumar said that the police team arrived promptly at the scene and facilitated the injured person's treatment. He said that the three deceased individuals have not been identified, but preliminary investigations suggest the car originated from Jhajjar. The Jhajjar police have been informed to assist with identification. Authorities are examining nearby CCTV footage to determine the cause of the accident while further investigation is going on.

